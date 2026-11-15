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Jets' VJ Payne: Activated from IR
By RotoWire Staff,4 days ago
The Jets activated Payne (knee) from injured reserve Saturday. Payne was moved to IR just before the start of the season due to a bone bruise in his knee. He was designated to return Nov. 4 and was a full participant in all three practices this week. That gives Payne a good chance of suiting up Sunday versus Buffalo, though he is officially still tagged as questionable to play.