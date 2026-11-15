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Chargers' Isas Waxter: Missing Week 10
By RotoWire Staff,4 days ago
Waxter (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's battle against Baltimore. Waxter was hurt in the first quarter last Sunday against Houston and couldn't return to the contest. He was unable to practice at all this week and has thus been ruled out for Monday Night Football. Waxter has played in four games so far this season, logging eight tackles (seven solo) over 44 defensive snaps and 26 snaps on special teams.