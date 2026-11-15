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Chargers' Deane Leonard: Clear to return Week 10
By RotoWire Staff,4 days ago
Leonard (concussion) does not have a designation for Monday's matchup against Baltimore. Leonard suffered a concussion at some point between the Chargers' Week 6 loss to Kansas City and the team's Week 7 bye. He missed the club's past two contests but has now passed through the NFL's concussion protocol and has been cleared to return to game action. Leonard should assume a rotational role in Los Angeles' secondary.