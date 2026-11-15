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Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Could return from IR for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff,4 days ago
Pipkins (knee), who is on injured reserve, has been deemed questionable for Monday's matchup against the Ravens. Pipkins hasn't played since Week 1 due to a knee injury. He was placed on IR in late September and had his 21-day practice window opened this past Thursday. The Chargers will need to activate Pipkins from injured reserve in order for him to be eligible to suit up Monday.