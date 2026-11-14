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Andrew’s MLW Fusion Results & Ratings: S8 E27
By Andrew Balaz,2 days ago
Well SuperFight gave us a title change, and the tapings after SuperFight gave us more stuff – BUT – as we know, Fusion is using footage from the Summer. So we may not see anything actually up to date until January. And then by then, THAT will be old…so…well…dammit MLW speed through your footage and catch up to something reasonable. Shotzi and Lady Frost are in todays episode and we know they are both gone from the company for a while now.