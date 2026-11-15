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Downeast cider and cheese festival celebrates Maine’s agricultural history
By Katie Fletcher,4 days ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Downeast Cider and Cheese Festival returned to Ellsworth this weekend. The festival celebrated local farmers and cheese-makers, as well as Ellsworth’s historic apple industry. Attendees could participate in two formal tasting events, a downtown cider crawl, festival market, and meet the producers carrying on...
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