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Sanibel Planning Commission Delays Dock Decision Over Safety Concerns
9 days ago
At its November 10, 2026 meeting, the Sanibel Planning Commission considered an application for a variance to allow a dock and boat lifts to extend farther than 15 feet waterward past the mangrove roots and more than 33 percent of the width of the waterway, and to allow a dock and boat lift with a reduced setback from the east lot line at 5750 Sanibel Captiva Road.
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