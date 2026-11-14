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Santiago, Pace's Top-Ten Runs Push MXC to Second at Regionals
By Sean Lee,4 days ago
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The TCNJ men's cross country battled at the Metro Region Championship on Saturday, finishing in second place as a team behind a pair of top-ten runs. Joshua Santiago and Phil Pace were the first and second finishers for TCNJ. Santiago finished third with a time of 25:06.7, while Pace finished in eighth with a time of 25:27.5. The top seven finishers from each region who are not a part of a qualifying team are selected to compete in the national meet, meaning that both Santiago and Pace will likely run at nationals next Saturday.