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Wulfert Cemetery Added to Sanibel’s Register of Historic Landmarks
9 days ago
The Planning Commission voted unanimously to add Wulfert Cemetery to the Local Register of Historic Landmarks. Wulfert Cemetery was established within the Wulfert Point community when Josiah Dinkins donated one acre of land for burials. The parcel is owned by the City of Sanibel and covers approximately 0.957 acres. A 20-foot access easement to the cemetery runs through The Sanctuary.