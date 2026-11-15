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Five takeaways from UVA football’s cathartic 36-7 win over Cal
By Grayson Miller,4 days ago
Analyzing Virginia’s bounce-back rout of the Golden Bears, sealed by two pick-sixes, one the longest in school history. Two weeks after a 51-7 loss at Wake Forest, the most lopsided defeat of the Tony Elliott era, Virginia came out of its final bye week with its season on the line. The Cavaliers had lost three straight and sat at 4-5. Cal arrived in much the same spot: 3-6 under first-year head coach Tosh Lupoi and riding a three-game losing streak of its own. DraftKings opened Virginia as a 12.5-point favorite, and the line closed at 11.5.