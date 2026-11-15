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Scottsdale Church Drops $10M on Parking Lot Next to Luxury Car Garage
By Aisha Khan,4 days ago
Illuminate Community Church has spent $10 million on a 3.65-acre parcel at 17600 N. Perimeter Drive in Scottsdale, picking up a parking lot that sits squarely between its own campus and a planned luxury car garage next door. The church bought the land from Finish Line Arizona LLC on November 2, marking the nondenominational Christian congregation's third property acquisition in the past five years.
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