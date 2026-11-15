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Middlebury field hockey, soccer teams all collect NCAA tournament wins
By Michael DuganConnor Ullathorne,4 days ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt and ERIE, Pa. (WCAX) - On Saturday, three Middlebury teams in NCAA tournament action all collected wins. At home, the field hockey team dominated Union 4-1 behind a hat trick from Addie Chandler, who tallied her 14th, 15th and 16th goals of the season. The Panthers will face Hamilton on Sunday at home with game time set for 1 pm.