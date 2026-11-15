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FAA ground stop disrupts college football
By Chandelis Duster,4 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration's ground stop on Friday has led not only to travel headaches, but also schedule changes and delays in college sports. Many college football teams were in airports Friday on their way to upcoming games when the nationwide ground stop was issued and thousands of flights were canceled. The FAA on Saturday said airports were returning to normal operations, but that delays and cancellations would continue through the day.