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Iowa County youth organize 5K to support mental health treatment facility for first responders
By Amina Haniieva,4 days ago
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - First responders spend their careers helping others during emergencies. On Saturday, community members in Dodgeville came together to support those who are usually the ones answering calls for help. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office Youth Emergency Services (YES) program organized the Run Forward 5K and 1-mile...