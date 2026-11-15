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djay: "I'm finally on a roster where the players around me are equal to or above me in terms of game knowledge"
By Gadj,4 days ago
After the team had another flawless day at Austin LAN, Nathaniel "Gadj" Singer chatted with LAG's IGL Jonathan "djay" Dallal. The team went 5-0 in Stage 1 and 2-0 in Stage 2 without dropping any maps, reaching the playoffs with ease. djay talked about the team's recent strong form, the balanced roles within the team, and his development throughout his career.