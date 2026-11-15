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snav on Austin LAN: "The finals should be a 3-0 for us no matter who we play"
By benji_cs2,4 days ago
Jeffrey "Mnmzzz" Moore caught up with Voca IGL Wyatt "snav" Phillippi after his squad secured a playoff spot at Austin LAN in the Chicagoland area. Voca have been cruising through the event, having not dropped a map in either the first or second stage. snav commented on the team's removal of IGL Carson "nosraC" O'Reilly, their season so far, and their reunion with Gage "Infinite" Green.