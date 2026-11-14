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neight: "As a team, we all have far higher aspirations, and we feel we can achieve that"
By Gadj,4 days ago
At the end of day one of Austin LAN, NuTorious earned a spot in Stage 2 of the Chicagoland LAN with four wins and one tie in Stage 1. After their last win, Dust2.us' Jeffrey "Mnmzzz" Moore talked with NuTorious's Nathaniel "neight" Bell about their experience so far at the event, the recent addition of Danish rifler Mikkel "Maze" Sparvath, and their goals as a team moving forward.