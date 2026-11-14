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Men's Cross Country is Victorious at Midwest Regional
3 days ago
Contact: Taiah Gallisath-Poklop, Associate Director of Athletics Communication, 630-637-5302. Written by: Jack Lindsay, Athletics Communication Graduate Assistant, jlindsay@noctrl.edu. Rock Island, Ill. (Nov. 14)—The North Central College Cardinals came in as the third ranked team in the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches' Association Midwest Regional poll and...