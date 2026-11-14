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Lady Miners, Lady Panthers hit the hardwood
2 days ago
The Tug Valley and Mingo Central high school girls’ basketball teams returned to the hardwood on Monday, Nov. 9 for their first official preseason practices for the 2026-27 season. The Lady Panthers are coming off last year’s 20-5 season and Class A state semifinal berth. TVHS is set to open up the season on Dec. 1 at Greater Beckley Christian. Mingo Central is looking for vast improvement this season with a new-look roster and are set to open the season on Dec. 4 at Lincoln County.