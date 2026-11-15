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Practical, possible, and unlikely trades for Jalen Green
By Holden Sherman,4 days ago
The Phoenix Suns are starting to work things out. Winners of five of their last six, after a 1-5 start, the team is now 5-6 and recently beat the streaking Houston Rockets after outplaying them down the stretch. However, questions remain about starting guard Jalen Green’s fit as he continues to average career lows as a scorer and from three, and the team is lacking a starting-level point guard alongside Devin Booker.