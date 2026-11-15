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Stephon Castle finds his shot, Spurs give Steve Kerr reason to call them NBA’s best
By Sam Amico,4 days ago
He Spurs have won 11 straight, and Stephon Castle just gave opponents another thing to consider before leaving him open. Castle made five of eight 3-point attempts in Friday’s 123-85 win over the Warriors after entering the game shooting 31.5% from deep. Golden State gave him room to shoot, and he took advantage, as ESPN’s Michael C. Wright detailed.
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