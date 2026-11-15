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Suns make Jalen Green available in trade, seek help at point guard
By Sam Amico,4 days ago
The Suns have made Jalen Green available in trade talks, according to Chris Haynes of NBA on Prime, giving their search for a point guard a significant piece to work with. Phoenix has started Green alongside Devin Booker, but the pairing has left the Suns looking for a more traditional organizer. Green’s production has also dropped considerably in his second season with the team.
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