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Cavs sit four starters against Mavericks after disrupted trip home
By Sam Amico,4 days ago
CLEVELAND — The Cavs played Saturday’s game against the Mavericks as scheduled. They just entered it without their entire usual starting lineup. Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Jarrett Allen and Peyton Watson were ruled out after travel problems kept the team in Miami overnight following Friday’s loss to the Heat. Evan Mobley was already out with a left great toe sprain.