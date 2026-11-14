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Five Weeks Left for the Long Island Museum's First Show on Native Long Island, With Shinnecock Youth Dancers on Nov. 21
12 days ago
The Long Island Museum in Stony Brook has five weeks left on Enduring Heart: Native American Long Island, the first exhibition in the museum's history to examine the story of the Island's Native peoples, from the historical record to the art being made by Native artists today. It closes on Sunday, December 20. Before then, the museum has scheduled a performance by the Boys & Girls Club of Shinnecock Nation Dance Troupe on Saturday, November 21, a virtual lecture on November 18, and a free-admission open house on December 6.