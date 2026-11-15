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Reacting to Michigan Football’s embarrassing loss at Oregon
By Von Lozon,4 days ago
EUGENE, OR - NOVEMBER 14: Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (3) runs after the catch for a 60-yard touchdown in the first quarter during a college football game between the Oregon Ducks and Michigan Wolverines on November 14, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) | Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.