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Brunswick 29, Williston Northampton 28 – Bears to host NEPSAC Class A title game after Dixon’s blocked FG
By Kevin Stone,4 days ago
Craig Boland NEFJ Correspondent GREENWICH - With five seconds to go and Brunswick leading Williston Northampton 29-28 with the NEPSAC Class A - Group 2 title on the line Saturday, Williston's Nolan Greenfield attempted a 28-yard game-clinching field goal. Brunswick defensive back Slater Dixon blocked it, giving the Bruins an undefeated regular season (9-0) and the opportunity to host the NEPSAC championship next week. "I'm at a loss for words,"...