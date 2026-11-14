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One Art Teacher, Twelve Former Students and 27 Years of Work on One Wall in Blue Point
12 days ago
A Bayport-Blue Point High School art teacher and a dozen of the students he taught have hung their work side by side at the Bayport-Blue Point Public Library. The show pairs Frank Salino's own art with pieces by former students who kept making art after graduation, across classes from 1999 to this past spring, and it stays up through mid-December.
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