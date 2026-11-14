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Sag Harbor Sets Its Holiday Season: A Makers Market, a Toy Drive at the Windmill and a Party at the Whaling Museum
12 days ago
Sag Harbor's holiday stretch now has its dates. The Church on Madison Street holds its sixth annual Holiday Makers Market over Thanksgiving weekend, the Sag Harbor Food Pantry opens its toy drive the day after Thanksgiving with a drop-off at the Windmill on Long Wharf, and the Sag Harbor Whaling and Historical Museum has set its annual holiday party for the first Saturday in December.