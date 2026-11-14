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Mary Poppins Lands at Northport Middle School: Six Shows From the Community Playhouse, Nov. 19 to 22
12 days ago
The Community Playhouse of Northport opens its fall main stage production, Disney's Mary Poppins, on Thursday, November 19, for a run of six performances over one weekend. The cast is made up of local adults and children, and the show is accompanied by a live orchestra. This season the company is performing in the auditorium at Northport Middle School, which it lists as a temporary performance space; its main stage productions are usually staged at the Brosnan Theater on Laurel Avenue.