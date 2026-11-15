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A Christmas Fantasy Parade Makes a Delayed Return to Disneyland After a Rainy First Day of the Holidays
By Mr. Daps,4 days ago
The popular A Christmas Fantasy parade had its first performance for the Holidays at the Disneyland Resort on Saturday, November 14, 2026, after being rained out the day before. The weather at Disneyland was absolutely beautiful as the bells began to toll, announcing the arrival of the parade. Soon, the parade was making its way down the parade route and through Disneyland as onlookers cheered it on.