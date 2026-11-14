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Great Neck's Stages Get Busy: Anastasia at North, Rock of Ages at South and Four Tellys for Student TV
12 days ago
Great Neck's two public high schools have back-to-back musicals on the calendar. Great Neck North's Junior Players have two performances of Anastasia: The Musical left this weekend, and Theatre South follows with Rock of Ages: Teen Edition on November 20 and 21. In the same stretch, the district's student-run television station, GNPS/TV, brought home four Telly Awards.