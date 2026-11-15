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Tennessee Volunteers overcome sluggish offense, jet lag to take down Texas A&M and keep CFP hopes alive
By Digital Team,4 days ago
Last week, the Tennessee Volunteers needed a fourth quarter explosion to put the Kentucky Wildcats away. History repeated itself seven days later in College Station, as the Vols overcame a sluggish first half and a quarterback injury to vanquish Texas A&M on the road and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.