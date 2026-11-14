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Stony Brook Southampton Opens Its Campus for a Free Winter Wonderland on Dec. 10, Outdoor Skating Rink Included
12 days ago
Stony Brook University's Southampton campus is opening its grounds to the public on Thursday, December 10, for a Winter Wonderland that runs from 4 to 6 p.m. Admission is free and open to everyone, and the afternoon includes skating on the campus's outdoor rink, live holiday music in the Avram Theater, a train ride around campus and a live ice carving. The university asks visitors to reserve free tickets in advance.