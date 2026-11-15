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Ground Attack Leads SHG Past Centralia and Into 4A Semifinal
4 days ago
The Sacred Heart Griffin Cyclones picked. up a 42-14 win over Centralia in a 4A quarterfinal on Saturday thanks to five rushing touchdowns. Mikey Groesch scored two rushing touchdowns as Cam Brinkman, Ryan Broomfield and King Bryant all added scores on the ground. Brinkman found Demetrius Roberson for a 42 yard touchdown as well. SHG will travel to Rochester for a 4A semifinal next week.