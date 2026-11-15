undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fetterman warns there is no longer ‘common ground’ with far-left Democrats over Israel
By Digital Team,4 days ago
Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., told Fox News on Saturday that he no longer sees “any more common ground” with the far-left wing of his party over its stance on Israel. During an appearance on “Saturday in America,” Fetterman criticized efforts to replace Senate Democratic Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., with Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and called his new 2028 Democratic primary challenger “pro-Hamas.”