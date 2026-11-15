undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
5 quick thoughts from Indiana football’s 27-13 win over USC
By L.C. Norton,4 days ago
BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 14: Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) turns and runs in for the scores a touchdown while defended by USC Trojans cornerback Chasen Johnson (27) in the second half of play during a college football game between the USC Trojans vs the Indiana Hoosiers on November 14, 2026 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, IN. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) | Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.