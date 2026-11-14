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Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Claim $25 bonus for Florida-Kentucky, Texas-LSU, college football predictions
By Andy Bryan,4 days ago
The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Saturday's college football slate has the Florida Gators at the Kentucky Wildcats at 6:15 p.m. ET, along with the Texas Longhorns at LSU Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, LSU trades at $0.64 per share to win. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit: