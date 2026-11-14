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Zoo Mafia: Carlo Hambino — The Warthog Who Turns Business Into Power
4 days ago
Zoo Mafia: Carlo Hambino — The Warthog Who Turns Business Into Power. The Mob Bosses of Zoo Mafia can be anything you want them to be. Last week we did a deep dive with Zoo Mafia Boss Owl Capone. In the animal underworld, there are plenty of bosses who believe power comes from fear. Others think it comes from having the biggest territory, the sharpest claws, or the most loyal gang of muscle. Carlo Hambino understands something different. Power comes from controlling what everyone needs.