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Falcons Defeat Lee in Five-Set Thriller to Capture First GSC Championship in Program History
4 days ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – History was made Saturday afternoon as the University of Montevallo volleyball team captured its first Gulf South Conference Championship in program history, defeating fourth-seeded Lee University in a thrilling five-set battle (27-25, 27-25, 19-25, 21-25, 16-14) at SportsMED Arena inside Spragins Hall. The third-seeded Falcons (23-9)...