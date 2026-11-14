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Strong defense fuels Cougars win over Lobos, 82-65
By Carter Bentley,3 days ago
PROVO, Utah — BYU women’s basketball remained undefeated with an 82-65 victory over New Mexico on Saturday afternoon at the Marriott Center, fueled by 22 forced turnovers. “It was a back-and-forth game. I thought we started very well, and they just kept coming,” said head coach Lee Cummard. “I was pleased with the group's production and how they played for the most part. Overall, it was a hard game, a good game. I loved that they kept coming back, and we just kept standing toe-to-toe with them.”