undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bodija takes his turn to shine as Rams beat LIU 80-58
By Samuel Basel,2 days ago
Ensemble casts are always fun. Cheers, Friends, the Avengers, and now, the 2026-27 Fordham Rams. In all four of Fordham’s games so far this season–even in their opening night loss to Kansas–a different Ram has stepped up to have a big night. On Friday night, redshirt sophomore forward Abass Bodija led the way in a 22-point win over LIU, scoring 23 points to go along with 11 rebounds and 2 assists. When asked about his night, Bodija said that he was responding to a recurring challenge from his coaches to establish a strong presence down low.