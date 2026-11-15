undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Johannes Gutenberg — the long-presumed Father of Printing — is having his 'paternity' challenged
By Jason Swensen Deseret News,4 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY — Here's a query posed to ChatGPT: "Who is history's most important inventor?" The AI chatbot considered innovators Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison before offering its final verdict: "If we're measuring who most changed civilization, I argue Johannes Gutenberg deserves the top spot." Gutenberg, of course,...