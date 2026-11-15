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LIVE DISCUSSION: Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 8:00 PM ET
By Anthony Puccio,4 days ago
The Nets close out their four-game road trip against one of the NBA’s biggest early-season surprises. The Brooklyn Nets finally got to enjoy a blowout of their own. After taking their lumps through the first 10 games of the season, Brooklyn dismantled the New Orleans Pelicans, 145-111, on Wednesday night. It was the kind of offensive performance this team desperately needed and a welcoming change from what Nets fans had been watching.