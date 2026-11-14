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Stolen Jeep Chase On I-84 Ends In Foot Pursuit, Fentanyl Pills Found In Southeast
By Cameron Vestal,11 days ago
A stolen Jeep led police on an early-morning chase along Interstate 84 through Dutchess and Putnam counties before its three occupants jumped out and tried to run near Southeast, authorities said. Troopers caught up with all three a short time later, and police say an inventory of the vehicle turned up oxycodone and fentanyl pills.