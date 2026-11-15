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GTA VI Grotti Cheetah: The Real Ferrari That Costs $1.3 Million
By architeg,4 days ago
The GTA VI Grotti Cheetah is no longer just a virtual getaway car—it’s a real Ferrari Testarossa car conversion available in London. I’ve stolen more Cheetahs in Vice City than I’d care to admit, usually while some unfortunate driver sat motionless at a traffic light. In the game, the penalty was simple: a wanted star, a frantic getaway, and perhaps a helicopter making the whole evening unnecessarily complicated.