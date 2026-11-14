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USC Launches MBA Course On Beyonce’s Billion-Dollar Business Empire
By Selena Hill,2 days ago
From Destiny’s Child to Cécred, USC grad students will study the business strategy that made the global music icon a billionaire. The business of Beyoncé is officially hitting the books. The University of Southern California (USC) is putting the Grammy-winning superstar’s entrepreneurial journey at the center of a new MBA course designed to teach students how celebrity, branding, and strategic business decisions can translate into an entertainment empire.