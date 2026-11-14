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‘Ebenezer’ Review: Johnny Depp is terrific as Scrooge while horror director Ti West brings the right amount of creep factor to the holiday classic
By Joe Friar,2 days ago
If you’re going to remake Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” you might as well embrace the story’s spooky elements—we’re all here to see the ghosts. However, Johnny Depp is quite good as Ebenezer Scrooge, with only a handful of “Bah! Humbug!” utterances in the classic holiday tale. Ti West, the horror director behind “MaXXXine,” “Pearl,” and “X,” does a terrific job of heightening the gothic atmosphere; Andrea Riseborough’s Ghost of Christmas Past is chilling. Is it too scary for young kids? Based on all the little tykes I meet who have seen every Chucky film, probably not. It’s sort of like “The Frighteners” with Michael J. Fox. The story’s strong message of compassion and empathy soars, and not a minute too soon. Grab the family and head to the theater this holiday season.