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Scheifele makes history as Jets rally for wild shootout win
By Jamie Thomas,4 days ago
If the Winnipeg Jets have taught us anything lately, it's that they're never out of it. Trailing by four goals in Chicago, the Jets once again showed their ability to battle back, erasing the deficit and tying the game 4-4 before eventually sending it to a shootout. The comeback was complete when Kyle Connor scored the shootout winner, giving Winnipeg a remarkable 5-4 victory and extending their winning streak to six games.