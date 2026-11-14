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Letter to the Editor: The need to reset
By Editorials,12 days ago
Recently I told you about my back straightening up overnight. How much it looks like I've improved depends on what time of day you see me. In the mornings I'm almost straight and as the day wears on so does my ability to fight gravity so I slouch over some. Over night I sort of "reset" and straighten up again, like you reset your phone or a computer. I've decided sometimes our way of thinking or our attitudes need reset, also.