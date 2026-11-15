undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Over 45 health, wellness and community organizations participated in a community outreach fair
By WBRZ Staff,4 days ago
BATON ROUGE — More than 45 health, wellness and community organizations participated in a community outreach fair on Saturday at Capital Area Human Services and Aetna's Better Health of Louisiana Community Health Fair. The event offered residents free boxes of canned food, turkeys, fresh fruit and health resources. Residents...
4